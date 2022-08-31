GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over in Greenfield several communities took part in International Overdose Awareness Day.

Beginning at 4:30pm a program of remembrance was held at Episcopal Church of Saints James and Andrew, at the corner of Church and Federal Streets. The event included speakers, a chance to share testimony and overdose education.



The event concluded with a march as participants held a silent candlelight vigil while walking to the Greenfield Town Common.

And in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon the city held it’s own vigil to bring awareness. A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held at Van Horn Park to remember those who have been lost to addiction.

Supporting those that want the support, admiring the survivors and just remembering the one’s that didn’t make it be the one before 9-1-1

A tremendous way for the city to acknowledge the grief of the family and friends left behind do to addiction.