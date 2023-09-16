WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Warren Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 82-year-old man from Warren.

According to the Warren Police Department, 82-year-old Gary Lyons was last seen leaving Quabog Heights in Monson at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 14. Lyons also suffers from a cognitive impairment.

He was last seen driving a black 2018 Toyota Camry and said that he was going “East”. He usually goes to the Cumberland Farms in Brimfield, Applebees in Sturbridge, and Grand Trunk Train in Brimfield, and has also been taking trips to Deer Isle Maine.

Warren Police Department

Lyons is 6 feet tall, and weighs 190 Lbs, with gray hair, brown eyes, busy eyebrows, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and an older pair of light blue jeans that were too large for him, with a belt buckle that was made of brushed brass and leather.

His cellphone has been turned off since September 9th and is an avid hiker and is known to walk several trails in the area.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts of Lyons, call the Warren Police Department at (413) 436-9595.