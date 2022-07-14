SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampstead Police Department in New Hampshire is asking for the public’s help in finding a 79-year-old man that may be in the Springfield area.

According to the Hampstead Police Department, 79-year-old John Matson has dementia and was last seen on Wednesday, July 6th at around 3:30 p.m. walking away from his home on Amy Lane but did not return. He is described as 6’0″ tall and 180 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes, and a distinct purple birthmark on the right side of his neck and ear.

Police say he is known to walk around Hampstead but does have ties with Springfield and Woburn, Massachusetts as well as Lakeland, Florida.

A Silver Alert was issued in New Hampshire, if you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Hampstead Police Department at 603-329-5700 or NH Fish & Game at 603-271-3361.

Hampstead residents are being asked to check their property and home surveillance cameras that may help identify his whereabouts. Police say if you do see John in public, to go speak with him, he is a friendly person by nature. The birthmark on his neck is a great indicator that it is him.

John Matson Timeline

Wednesday, July 6th between the hours of 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: John traveled from Emerson Village to the Pasta Loft and back to Emerson Village (3.8 miles). He did make a quick stop at Osaka and spoke with a couple people during this time. No one has indicated that John was in any form of physical distress or confused. Some people offered John a ride home and he politely declined.

HPD has spoken with a witness who states that they saw John walking on Parklane Rd between the hours of 7 p.m. – 8 p.m., traveling south / west (into the park). The eyewitness is the last person to report seeing John and does in fact personally know him.