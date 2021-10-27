Sink hole leaves residents without water on Montgomery Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A sink hole on Montgomery and Cross Street in Chicopee left some people without water Wednesday morning.

A 22News crew saw a car stuck inside the sink hole and it was eventually towed away. The Chicopee Water Department needed to wait for the okay from DIG-SAFE before they could begin repairing the water main that broke. They told 22News that a car hit a fire hydrant and knocked it over.

The water department says it is unclear if that accident directly caused the sink hole but it’s possible the incidents are related. Either way, it caused a disruption for local residents.

The water was restored before noon.