WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Eastern States Exposition (ESE) announced Friday that a fundraiser is being held featuring the Giant Slide.

The “Sip & Slide” FUNd-raiser is being held on Thursday, September 8th from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Giant Slide in support of ESE’s youth Agriculture programs. The event features live music from Ric & Amy Acoustic, craft beer, wine, food provided by Partners Restaurant and Catering, raffles, and more!

Tickets are $50 per person in advance or $60 at the door and must be 21 years or older to attend.

The Big E Fair returns from September 16 to October 2.