SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A major milestone on Tuesday for an influential figure here in western Massachusetts, Sister Mary Caritas is 100 years old on Tuesday.

Sister Caritas is a member of the Sisters of Providence and served as president of what was then known as Mercy Hospital in Springfield from 1977 to 1993. She didn’t really ever retire and remains an advocate for improving health care in our region to this day.

The Sister Caritas Cancer Center at Mercy Medical Center bears her name.

While Tuesday is her actual birthday, a party in her honor was held at Providence Place in Holyoke last week.