CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 20 years since the remains of Molly Bish were discovered in Palmer, and nearly 23 since her initial disappearance.

Molly’s sister, Heather Bish, has expressed her frustration over how the case has been handled within the Worcester DA’s office. Her remarks coming, following an announcement from the Worcester DA’s office on Tuesday, that more DNA testing is underway.

Heather expressed concerns over how that DNA testing is completed, noting that the minimal DNA obtained from the initial crime scene, can potentially be destroyed once it’s been tested. She also tells 22News, she wants more transparency.

“Worcester County has not been able to do it in 23 years. I would just like the opportunity to give Hampden County a chance under DA Gulluni because I do see him making progress in a lot of unresolved cases and he does use unique ways, not just in technology or DNA but with several different avenues,” Bish says.

Molly Bish was just 16 years old when she disappeared on June 27, 2000 from her lifeguard post at Comins Pond in Warren. Her remains were found three years later about five miles away in the woods of Whiskey Hill in Palmer.

When 22News asked Hampden County District Attorney Gulluni Wednesday about Heather’s request, he said he has full confidence in the abilities of the Worcester County DA’s office, while also expressing his hope for closure for the Bish family.