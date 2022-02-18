AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England began a massive hiring weekend Friday hoping to fill around 3,000 positions for the upcoming season.

The season kick-off hiring event will have sessions each day Friday through Monday. They will be hiring for all positions, from rides, games and retail to admissions, lifeguards and security.

Communication manager Jennifer McGrath told 22News, “We offer flexible schedules, free admissions for you and your friends, exclusive party and events and so many other great benefits so it really is a fun summer job.”

Pay begins at $14.25 an hour, with select positions at $15. Applicants must be at least 16-year-old. The job fair is being held at the human resources building across the street from the park. The season begins April 9th.