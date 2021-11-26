Six Flags holiday toy drive to benefit YMCA of Greater Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday night is the first night for Six Flags New England’s Holiday in the Park.

The amusement park will be hosting a toy drive this weekend to benefit the children at the YMCA of Greater Springfield.

Guests are invited to donate a new and unwrapped toy valued at $20 or greater in exchange for a free ticket to Holiday in the Park Lights.

The offer is valid for one ticket, per person, per donation. All toys will be wrapped and distributed by YMCA volunteers for children in low-income homes in Springfield.