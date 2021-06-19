Six Flags hosts vaccination clinic, state fights vaccine hesitancy

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) — Six Flags New England hosted a pop-up vaccination clinic on Saturday.

While Massachusetts is one of the leading states in the country for vaccination rates, parts of the state are still dealing with vaccine hesitancy.

“I was for a long time. I didn’t even want to get it,” Amy Yothers from Holyoke said.

As vaccination rates slow down in the Commonwealth, incentives are now becoming a new way to get more shots in more arms.

“Folks have asked what is a way I could give back to our frontline workers? getting the shot is the biggest thing you could give back,” Jennifer McGrath said.

Yothers believes Massachusetts is doing the right thing by incentivizing the vaccine.

“My mom got the Johnson & Johnson and she was really good with it and i’m actually excited to get the two six flags tickets,” she said.

And don’t forget to mark your calendars for July 1, that is when you can enter for the Massachusetts VaxMillions Giveaway. It’s for residents who are fully vaccinated.

People 18 and older will have the opportunity to enter to win one of five, $1 million cash prizes. And ages 12-17 could win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.