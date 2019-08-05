Six Flags New England looking for Fright Fest zombies, performers

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hosting a ‘scare fair’ to search for energetic and spooky personalities for this year’s Fright Fest.

The scare fair will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Human Resource Center at 1756 Main Street in Agawam.

Some of the jobs Six Flags is looking to fill include:

Zombies

Ghosts

Performing actors

Dancers

Singers

Candidates are encouraged to apply at sixflagsjobs.com prior to the audition and must be at least 16-years-old.

Depending on the position, performers will be asked to prepare a monologue or up-tempo song, learn a dance combination, read, scream and even walk like a zombie to showcase their best acting and scare abilities.

You can find more information for the hiring fair here.

