AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is opening in April with enhanced experiences throughout the park.

The theme park is scheduled to open on weekends and select days Saturday, April 9 through Sunday, April 24 for Spring Break. The 2022 season will focus on guest experiences that include new food options, two new bars, additional seating and shaded areas. Six Flags also invested in mobile food ordering, food service, streamlined operations in rides, and the main gate entry process.

“For the 2022 season we will focus on improving our guests’ experience through technology, innovation, park enhancements and renovation,” said Park President, Pete Carmichael. “As New England’s premier family entertainment destination, we’re laser-focused on providing incredible guest service in a beautiful, modern, and state-of-the art environment.”

According to a news release sent to 22News from Six Flags New England, the 2022 enhancements include:

"Wow" Moments – In 2022, more emphasis will be placed on creating "Wow" moments through fun and memorable guest interactions, beautiful landscaping, additional seating for relaxation, NEW photo opportunities, increased shade structures and interactive themed characters at a variety of ride locations.

Entry Experience – For the 2022 season Guests will be provided a more streamlined entry process along with beautification enhancements at the Main Gate.

