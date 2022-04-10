AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags kicked off it’s 2022 season this weekend, opening up its gates on Saturday.

The amusement park has made a couple of notable changes for this season, including things like increased seating for shows.

Six Flags will be open on weekends for now, until the full season really ramps up during the Memorial Day Holiday.

The park is still hiring. They’re one of the biggest employers in western Massachusetts, and for more information about their hiring process, you can click here.