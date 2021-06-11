Six Flags New England re-opens daily with new ride, Supergirl Sky Flyer

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Travel and tourism are important part of the western Massachusetts economy, but those sectors were hit hard during the pandemic.

Something even local residents can be excited about this summer, along with the tourists, is the newest ride at Six Flags New England, the Supergirl Sky Flyer. Along with that ride opening as a way to get people to the park, the park has fully re-opened daily and they’re expecting a huge surge in guests for this summer.

The theme park industry took a huge hit during the pandemic with many theme parks closing in the thick of rising cases. The good news, the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau says western Massachusetts’ large green spaces such as parks provided hope for the tourism industry in the summer.

“We are so proud to be an economical driver for the entire western Mass. area. Hiring over 3,000 people and really supporting our entire community within western Massachusetts an beyond. We even have guests from Canada experience our property.” Jennifer McGrath, Six Flags New England

Six Flags is not requiring masks for fully vaccinated guests, but is recommending masks for unvaccinated people. They will have a COVID vaccination clinic June 19th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and everyone who gets vaccinated gets two free tickets to the park.

Starting Friday, Six Flags and their water park are open daily. They told us people come all the way from Canada for the attractions and area.