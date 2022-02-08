Six Flags to hire more than 3,000 employees for 2022 season

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Six Flags New England is hiring more than 3,000 seasonal employees for the 2022 season and will hold four job fairs starting next weekend.

The first job fair will take place on Friday, February 18 from 3 to 8 p.m. There will be three other job fair’s on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (President’s Day) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Human Resources building located on 1756 Main Street in Agawam, across the street from the theme park.

According to Six Flags New England spokesperson Jennifer McGrath, interested candidates can be offered a position and start earning money with same day onboarding and paid training. The park is also providing virtual hiring and training opportunities for candidates who prefer that option.

Six Flags New England is hiring the following positions:

Rides

Admissions

Foodservice

Games

Entertainment

Lifeguards

Loss prevention

Cleanliness team

EMTs

Security officers

Entertainment (auditions will be available throughout the job fair as the park casts dancers, singers, performers and tech crew)

Retail and more

Applicants must be at least 16 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. Positions starting at $14.25 an hour with select positions at $15 an hour.

Six Flags New England opens for the season on Saturday, April 9.