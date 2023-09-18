CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday, September 18th, cheeseburger enthusiasts nationwide are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day.

Foodies and restaurants alike are joining in the celebration, offering tempting deals and promotions to honor this beloved American classic. Popular chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s are serving up special discounts and promotions, inviting everyone to indulge in the cheeseburger celebration.

Here’s a glimpse of the savory deals awaiting you:

Applebee’s: Indulge in the Classic Cheeseburger, Classic Burger, or Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, served with fries for just $8.99. Ordering is a breeze- visit the restaurant, order online, or use the app. Burger King: Members of the King’s Royal Perks loyalty program can enjoy a free cheeseburger with any purchase of $1 or more on Monday. But the treat doesn’t stop there, on Tuesday, September 19, rewards members can snag a free Whopper Jr. with a $1 purchase. On September 20, Whoppers will be a steal at only $3 for rewards members. Dairy Queen: Discover a different side of Dairy Queen. On Monday, accompany your order of $1 or more (plus tax) with a free single Original Cheeseburger, available exclusively on the Dairy Queen app. One offer per customer. McDonald’s: McDonald’s joins the burger battle with an unbeatable offer. Grab their double cheeseburgers for just 50 cents, no strings attached, on September 18th. This deal is app-exclusive and limited to one per customer. Wahlburgers: Celebrate with a taste of Massachusetts. Wahlburgers offers a sizzling deal, half-off on all burgers, including their signature Our Burger, BBQ Bacon, Impossible Burger, and O.F.D (Originally from Dorchestah) on September 18th. Wahlburgers is located at 1028 Main Street in Springfield. Wendy’s: Wendy’s takes it a step further, extending the celebration from September 18th to September 22nd. During this week, order a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for a mere penny with any purchase. Redeem this offer through the Wendy’s app or website.

So, whether you’re a fan of the classics or an adventurous foodie seeking new burger horizons, National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect excuse to savor this timeless American classic. Treat yourself to a delicious cheeseburger, whip up your own creation in the kitchen, or explore the exciting offers from your favorite restaurants!