HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of $11,000 was distributed to six Latino-owned small businesses in Holyoke to invest in economic growth.

The Latino Economic Development Corp (LEDC), a nonprofit organization that provides resources and opportunities to Latino entrepreneurs, announced local businesses in Holyoke were awarded funds to help grow, and further support their operations in economic growth within the Latino community.

LEDC said that the funds will help expand product lines and improve marketing strategies.

“We are thrilled to announce these grants, which are a testament to our dedication to the economic well-being of Latino businesses in Holyoke,” said Andrew Melendez, Director, LEDC. “These funds will provide critical support to these businesses, helping them reach new heights in their operations and make a lasting impact on our local community.”

LEDC offers financial support, educational programs, and mentoring to Latino entrepreneurs.