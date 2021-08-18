Six restaurants hiring 150 employees during job fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two job fairs are being held in Springfield and South Hadley to hire a total of 150 full and part-time jobs at six local restaurants.
The Bean Restaurant Group is holding a job fair at The Student Prince & The Fort in Springfield from from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and at The Boathouse Restaurant in South Hadley from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The restaurant group has positions available at:
- The Student Prince & The Fort, Springfield, MA
- Johnny’s Tavern, Amherst, MA
- Johnny’s Bar & Grill, South Hadley, MA
- IYA Sushi, South Hadley & Amherst, MA
- The Boathouse, South Hadley, MA
- Wurst Haus, Northampton, MA
Positions available include:
- Servers
- Bartenders
- Food Runners & Bussers
- Line Cooks
- Dishwashers
- Assistant General Managers
- Sous Chefs