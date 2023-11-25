DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The sixth $20,000 prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s new Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle game was selected.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery, the winning number in Friday’s drawing is 0422698, and the ticket was sold at the Granite Mart on Willard Street in Quincy.

Friday’s drawing was the sixth of the 11 weekly drawings that are going to take place every Friday until December 29th, and one $20,000 prize winner will be selected each time.

The Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle will culminate on January 1st when one lucky player will become the first $1 million prize winner of 2024. Four $250,000 prize winners and six $25,000 prize winners will also be drawn.

Winning tickets in the previous five Friday drawings were sold at the following locations:

October 20- Richdale, 62 State St., Newburyport

October 27- White Eagle Wines & Liquors, 620 Fuller Rd., Chicopee

November 3- 7-Eleven, 145 N. Quincy St., Abington

November 10- Cumberland Farms, 150 S. Main St., Middleborough

November 17- Pride Station and Store, 549 Page Blvd., Springfield

Beginning October 16, a total of 550,000 lottery tickets for the “Mass Millionaire Holiday Raffle” are available to purchase for $10 each at lottery retail locations.

In addition, every 100th ticket sold will receive a $100 voucher to purchase any Mass Lottery product. The 100th tickets will also be eligible for the New Year’s Day drawings. Raffle tickets purchased will be given unique random numbers. All numbers must match in order to win. The winning numbers will be posted on the Lottery’s website and on the Mass Lottery app.