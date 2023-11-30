CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Judicial Court has issued new standards when it comes to substance use disorders and mental health conditions within the court system.

The new guidance is meant to help judges, clerks, probation officers and other court staff respond effectively to people in the courts who are exhibiting signs of these conditions.

The standards are based on insights from behavioral health experts, who say stigma is a significant reason why individuals do not seek treatment, and court responses must prioritize eliminating stigma in addressing substance use and mental health issues.

We spoke with Katherine Mague, Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health Network, who tell us these new standards make a huge difference for the community that they serve, “If we think about that person’s humanity and what avenue of circumstances that led them to those choices, usually you can pull it back to something that could have happened to any of us. So let’s have some compassion and help them get help.”

Behavioral Health Network’s medical director for substance use services was a part of the team of experts who consulted in the creation of these guidelines.