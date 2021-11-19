SLOW DOWN! Springfield police conducting traffic enforcement on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A news conference was held Thursday announcing the Springfield Police Department’s traffic enforcement plan.

The police will begin their new plan by enforcing the traffic laws along the State Street corridor Friday. The street is approximately 4.5 miles long and has also been where a number of deadly pedestrian crashes have taken place in recent weeks. Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood is urging drivers to slow down.

“The goal here is compliance. We want drivers to pay attention, slow down and put their phones away. We want drivers and pedestrians to get home safely. We want to alert all drivers of police presence ahead so that they slow down and we do not have to issue a citation or investigate another fatal crash. As it gets dark earlier, we urge pedestrians and bicyclists to follow the rules of the road and be bright and visible. When you cross the street don’t assume a driver sees you or will slow down, because far too often they don’t. Our ultimate goal is public safety for everyone on the road,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

According to a statement from the Springfield Police Department, the city developed the new traffic enforcement plan in response to the now six fatal crashes in Springfield in the month of November. Captain Dave Martin of the Springfield Police Traffic Bureau discussed the increase of patrols in the city and says cruisers will be out there doing their job and there will be zero tolerance, “if you don’t obey the sign, you can expect to get fined.”

The plan also addresses road safety issues unique to the approaching holiday season. “Thanksgiving Eve can be more dangerous or just as dangerous as New Year’s Eve,” Clapprood said in a press conference on Thursday.

Fines: