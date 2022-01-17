Slushy snow can lead to slick, icy surfaces if not shoveled

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday morning’s snow did eventually turn into rain, making for some messy conditions. It’s really a day that most people would prefer to spend indoors, but you really need to get outside with your shovel and clean up where you plan to walk, including your driveway and your sidewalk.

Once the temperature starts to drop, this winter mix is going to freeze over. At that point you won’t be able to move it because it will turn to ice and be a lot heavier. It will also become a lot more dangerous to walk on.

You’ll probably also see some ice melting chemicals that prevent people from slipping. If you have a pet, make sure to wipe their feet off when you get indoors. Depending on what’s being used, those chemicals can be toxic to your dogs and leave a sort of film on their coat.