CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The U.S. Small Business Administration is recognizing Small Business Saturday on Saturday, in support of local businesses and Main Street economies.

On Saturday, America’s 33 million small businesses are being acknowledged for their role in keeping our economies vibrant and advancing the nation’s economic recovery. November 26 marks the 13th annual Small Business Saturday, created to help small businesses capture a larger piece of the critical holiday season consumer spending, while also helping address small business owners’ most pressing need, which is getting more customers through their doors.

According to American Express, shoppers came together in full force last year to support their local communities, and Small Business Saturday hit a record high with an estimated $23.3 billion in reported spending at independent retailers and restaurants. To encourage more shoppers, some stores on Saturday are offering special deals.