CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Small Business Saturday and shoppers will be out supporting their local small businesses.

This means that local small businesses have a chance to bring in lots of money as people pile in and shop for the holidays.

According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Saturday campaign was launched by American Express in 2010. The Chamber of Commerce says Small Business Saturday is observed in all 50 states, and in 2011, the Senate passed a resolution to recognize it.

People all across the country on Saturday will be out and about shopping for gifts for their families and friends as Christmas approaches.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says there are more than 33 million small businesses in the U.S. If you are interested in supporting your local small business, you have quite a few different options.