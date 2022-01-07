Small businesses continue to struggle finding employees during pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New reports indicate that small business owners are still having trouble increasing their workforce during the pandemic.

According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, as of this past December, 49 percent of all small business owners reported job openings that they could not fill. Roughly 32 percent of those employers plan to raise compensation within three months into the new year.

22News spoke with an employment coordinator at MassHire in Holyoke. She told us that many people are taking this time during the pandemic to switch their career paths.

“It’s really exciting to see people that enthused about wanting to make a career transition in a space that they never thought of themselves in before. We have incredible funding right now for CDL training, customer service training, CNA training, hospitality training. All these opportunities that people are like, ‘I don’t know if I’ve seen myself in that before but, you know what? If I can get into this training, then yeah, I would love that opportunity,'” said Dawn Creighton, Employment and Training Coordinator with the MassHire Holyoke Career Center.

You can find information on MassHire and the programs available on the Mass.gov website.