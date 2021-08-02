Small businesses in Hadley and Ludlow offered energy efficiency assessment

(WWLP) – Eversource is offering its Main Streets energy efficiency program to help local small businesses in Hadley and Ludlow reduce their energy costs and impact on the environment.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Eversource, energy experts from Eversource will visit different businesses in Hadley and Ludlow between August 2 and August 6, to schedule no-cost energy assessments and answer questions about energy-efficient equipment upgrades and improvements.

“Our Main Streets initiative provides personal attention to small businesses to help them take advantage of the energy-saving solutions available to them,” said Eversource Energy Efficiency Spokesman Bill Stack. “Last year, we held Main Streets events in 15 communities and completed more than 700 energy efficiency upgrades to help business owners save on their energy costs. We hope to help even more businesses save this year.”

A free assessment will show energy-saving opportunities such as new lighting, occupancy sensors, programmable thermostats, refrigeration controls, insulation and more. The Main Streets Energy Efficiency Program offers interest-free financing to offset the cost of upgrades such as HVAC equipment or energy-efficient motor controls.

For more information about the program Hadley businesses can contact Eversource’s contractor, Energy Resources at (413) 376-8575. Businesses in Ludlow can contact Eversource’s contractor, AEG (413) 526-9955.