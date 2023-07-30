HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (WWLP) – A small plane crashed into the water off Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon.

Hampton Police said that they were at the beach for an overturned aircraft in the water and that the pilot of the aircraft has been taken to a local hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that only the pilot was on board when the single-engine Piper PA-18 crashed into the ocean during a banner tow operation.

There was no immediate word on the pilot’s condition, and witnesses say that lifeguards ran out and a man was seen swimming away from the plane.

Lifeguards later pulled the plane from the water where it was resting on the sand.