SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton toured the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy.

The fire academy in Springfield hosted for its first time 10 high school juniors to teach the students about the duties of the fire service led by Assistant Coordinators Rich Craven and Mike Gelinas. Students learned firefighter tactics and wore full gear during exercises, as well as search and rescue operations. Firefighters performed live fire exercises observed by the students.

Courtesy of Massachusetts Department of Fire Services

Tours are scheduled this year to Springfield and Stow and the Department of Fire Services hopes to expand the opportunity to students at all three fire academy campuses.