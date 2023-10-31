WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to conduct increased training missions.

The training missions will take place beginning Thursday, November 2nd through Sunday, November 5th. Barnes Air National Guard Base is alerting residents ahead of time to prevent local residents from being alarmed by increased activity in the area.

In and around the base there will be simulated smoke, weapons fire, and explosions in support of the exercise.

The training allows members of the 104th Fighter Wing to stay up to date with mandatory Air Force requirements in support of both State and Federal missions. As part of the readiness training, pilots will be flying more frequently than normal on these days to prepare for critical homeland defense and overseas wartime aviation skills.

The 104th Fighter Wing contains 21 pilot-assigned F-15C Eagle Aircraft that provide 24/7 aerospace security across the northeastern United States.