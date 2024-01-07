SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — With the winter storm mostly behind us, western Massachusetts residents faced one of the critical tasks that come with a winter wonderland. It was time to take up the shovels or start up the snow-blowers, and begin clearing sidewalks and driveways throughout the day.

“It’s winter in New England. It’s how it’s supposed to be,” said one western Massachusetts citizen.

It was a snow-filled Sunday and the first of the year we’ve seen in the western part of the state. That meant shovels and snow-blowers were kept handy to clear decks, sidewalks and driveways.

22News visited one Springfield neighborhood where a dad-daughter duo was out working.

“I just love the snow and the cold weather,” expressed Hayley Kenyon of Springfield. “I thought it’d be fun to get out here and start shoveling early, and then shovel again when the snow calms down. Instead of when people come out at the last minute, and it’s like really hard for them to shovel.”

While this snow was the perfect consistency to make snowballs and snowmen, it did pose a bit of a challenge for those out shoveling their driveways and sidewalks.

“It’s a little heavy for an old guy shoveling like me. But it’s okay. We’ll get it done,” said Pete Kenyon from Springfield.

Snow removal guidelines vary by state, so remember to review those guidelines. In Massachusetts, who’s responsible for clearing snow depends on your living situation. If the landlord, tenant or homeowner fails to do so, they could be fined.

“Yeah, well, it’s common sense you know? Take care of your property. Take care of your neighbors. Keep everything safe, so it’s really common sense,” said Pete Kenyon. “I don’t think they should have to fine anybody. I think most people are going to do the right thing.”

First responders emphasize the need to clear fire hydrants in case of emergencies. It’s recommended about 3-feet around the hydrant be cleared with an unobstructed path to the street.