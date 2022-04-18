(WWLP) – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Berkshire County and western Franklin County from 8 p.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday for wet snow that could create slippery travel.

Rain will move in Monday night but may fall as wet snow for a time in the hilltowns and higher spots in the Berkshires that could leave a minor accumulation. The rain will be heavy at times overnight for much of the valley. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Showers will come to an end late Tuesday morning and skies will gradually clear. It will be a breezy and chilly day with highs around 50 degrees.

