Snow showers and flurries could make for some slippery roads today

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow showers and flurries will drop only a light accumulation, but could still make for some tricky travel on Monday.

Snow showers will gradually turn widespread this morning, but start fading away early-mid afternoon. Most areas will end up with dustings and coatings of snowfall accumulation. Our highest western hills have the highest chance of getting close to an inch of snow today.

Most of our snowfall accumulation happens this morning coinciding with the coldest temperatures of the day.

As snow showers fade this afternoon, we could even enjoy some breaks of sunshine. High temperatures later today should reach the mid to upper 30s.