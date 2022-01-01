Snowfall outlook for January in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – December was a below average snowfall month and January is now off to a mild start.

December is usually our third snowiest month in western Massachusetts with 10.2 inches of snow but in 2021 we only saw 3.6″ for the month making us below average for the winter season.

As for January while temperatures are warm out Saturday, we on average see 13.6″ making January one of our snowiest months here in the Pioneer Valley.

Western Massachusetts is not seeing any snow in the near future but it is only the beginning of the month.