SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Center for Community Recovery Innovations has awarded more than $600,000 for sober housing across the state including in western Massachusetts.

The total of $679,837 in grant funding will help preserve or create 98 affordable sober housing units and provide supportive services to men, women, and families impacted by substance use disorder.

The following organizations have been awarded funds:

Housing Support, Inc., Newburyport, $75,000 MassHousing grant funds will help create eight new, fully accessible housing units for men and women, on an existing sober housing campus in Amesbury.



Dismas House of Massachusetts, Inc., Worcester, $25,000 Grant funds will help support the creation of three fellowship positions for live-in, supportive staff at Dismas Family Farm, a sober housing campus and working farm in Oakham.



Mental Health Association, Springfield, $11,500 Grant funding will help fund renovation to preserve 10 units of existing sober housing for women in Springfield.



GAAMHA, Gardner, $100,000 Grant funding will support renovations to preserve 12 units of sober housing for women in Gardner.



Steppingstone, Inc., New Bedford, $37,000 Grant funding will support renovations for seven sober housing units for women and children in New Bedford.



Ethel Rose House of Refuge, New Bedford, $75,000 Grant funds will support an expansion to create four new sober housing units for women in New Bedford.



SEMCOA, Inc., and High Point, New Bedford, $200,000 Grant funds will be used help acquire property to create four new units of sober housing for women and children in New Bedford.



Mental Health Association, Holyoke, $28,837 Grant funds will support renovations to preserve 16 units of sober housing for LGBTQ+ individuals in Holyoke.



Gandara Mental Health Center, Inc., Northampton, $27,000 Grand funds will support renovations to preserve eight units of sober housing for men in Northampton.



Adult & Teen Challenge, Worcester, $30,000 Grant funds will support an expansion to create 33 new units of sober housing for men in Worcester.



Self Esteem Boston Educational Institute, Boston/Lynn/Springfield, $30,500 Grant funds will support delivery of Statewide Women’s Self Esteem Life Skill Development Programs with expanded online aftercare support for women and families.



NamaStay Sober Yoga, Boston, $40,000 Grand funds will support the expansion of yoga and wellness classes to additional recovery centers and sober living homes.



“CCRI helps serve some of our state’s most vulnerable residents who are working to overcome substance misuse and MassHousing commends the many non-profit organizations who work every day to help people overcome addiction,” said MassHousing CEO Chrystal Kornegay. “The nine sober homes and other recovery focused programming CCRI helped finance in 2023 also assisted family members – particularly children – who have been impacted by a relative in recovery.”