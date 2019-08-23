ENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be a sobriety checkpoint in Enfield on Route 220 Friday.
According to the Enfield Police Department, the sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to take place in the area of Palomba Drive from 7:00 p.m. to 2 a.m.
