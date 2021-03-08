SOCIAL MEDIA: Happy International Women’s Day 2021

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many organizations and local residents are honoring International Women’s Day on social media Monday.

According to Twitter, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Twitter is trending with the following hashtags to celebrate, #InternationalWomensDay, #IWD2021, and #ChooseToChallenge

Come together to celebrate women around the globe #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/demwwaKrfC — PEANUTS (@Snoopy) March 8, 2021

Happy #internationalwomensday ! This year’s theme is “Choose to Challenge”. IWD is calling for us to celebrate women’s achievements, take action against bias and inequality, and work together for a more inclusive world. How are you going to #choosetochallenge this year? pic.twitter.com/rRhpS7sEK4 — Where Is The Line 💙 (@WhereIsTheLine_) March 8, 2021

Many Facebook users are posting information about International Women’s Day. The Facebook logo shows five women in masks as you login in.