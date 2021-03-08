SOCIAL MEDIA: Happy International Women’s Day 2021

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many organizations and local residents are honoring International Women’s Day on social media Monday.

According to Twitter, March 8 marks International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Twitter is trending with the following hashtags to celebrate, #InternationalWomensDay, #IWD2021, and #ChooseToChallenge

Many Facebook users are posting information about International Women’s Day. The Facebook logo shows five women in masks as you login in.

