Social media threat being investigated at Westfield High School

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The police and school administration are investigating possible threats made on social media at the Westfield High School Wednesday.

According to a statement sent to 22News from Westfield Superintendent Stefan Czaporowski, the Westfield High School Administration was informed Wednesday morning of several social media posts that could be interpreted as a threat to others.

An email from Principal Charles Jendrysik went out to parents informing them of the situation.

“At this time Westfield Public Schools Administration and Westfield Police Department are fully investigating the situation. If we deem it necessary and credible, we will inform you immediately and take the appropriate actions to address the situation. Westfield Public Schools has no tolerance for this type of behavior.”

If anyone has information regarding the social media posts, please contact Westfield Public Schools Administration at 413-572-6403 and Westfield Police Department 413-562-5411.

22News is following this story and will provide updates as soon as they are available.