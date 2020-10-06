CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so you will start seeing pink everywhere, as people show their support for those dealing with this condition.
Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death among women, with approximately one in eight women being diagnosed at some point in their lifetime.
Check yourself for early warning signs of breast cancer
If you have any of these symptoms, it’s recommended to see a doctor.
- A new lump in the breast or underarm
- Thickening or swelling in part of the breast
- Any change in the size or the shape
- Or pain in any area
Men can also get breast cancer, but it is not very common. Less than 1% of breast cancers occur in men.
Community members have shared their support on social media for the awareness of breast cancer.