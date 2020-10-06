CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so you will start seeing pink everywhere, as people show their support for those dealing with this condition.

Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of death among women, with approximately one in eight women being diagnosed at some point in their lifetime.

Check yourself for early warning signs of breast cancer

If you have any of these symptoms, it’s recommended to see a doctor.

A new lump in the breast or underarm

Thickening or swelling in part of the breast

Any change in the size or the shape

Or pain in any area

Men can also get breast cancer, but it is not very common. Less than 1% of breast cancers occur in men.

Community members have shared their support on social media for the awareness of breast cancer.