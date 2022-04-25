WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity is selling dress socks to raise funds to help serve low income families.

Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit charitable organization that helps families purchase their home with an affordable mortgage that include volunteer labor, donations of money and materials. Several projects taking place currently include a new home build in Springfield and two in Holyoke.

With a new project in Holyoke set to begin later in the summer and home repair requests keeping the organization busy, funds are in need to complete the projects. Habitat for Humanity came up with the idea of designing the branded dress socks to raise funds.

The socks can be ordered online at habitatspringfield.org/fancy-footwork for $10. They are described as sky blue and lime green argyle patterned socks with hard hat and hammer icons, and the celebrated Habitat for Humanity symbol and make a perfect gift.

“These projects don’t happen without financial support from the public. We need that help and you need socks,” said Brandy O’Brien, GSHFH Marketing and Communications manager. “You need socks for a job interview, to accessorize a new outfit, and keep your feet warm in air-conditioned buildings seemingly set to meat-locker cold temperatures.”

Habitat for Humanity dedicates their efforts to empowering local communities, and serve low-income families by providing the opportunity to attain a home, or receive a variety of services. Over the last 35 years they have been able to help more than 100 families with assistance through the home preservation program, homeowners who are in need of help with accessibility modifications, home weatherization, general home repairs, yard cleanup, and landscaping.