SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno will be attending the soft opening for Rustic Brewing Company’s newly renovated tap room in the old Indian Orchard Mills Friday.

The owners, Jared Methe and Todd Kopiec, opened Rustic Brewing Company in 2018 and was Springfield’s first brewery since the 1940’s. They started by serving their beer with food trucks and selling their canned beer on weekends. The newly renovated taproom will have its grand opening on Saturday at noon.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to Jared Methe, Todd Kopiec and their team at Rustic Brewing Company for their perseverance, belief, and investment in our City of Springfield. This has been a long time coming. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed this dream but here we are, ready to celebrate with friends and family in their newly renovated tap room! Again, congratulations to Jared and Todd, I know this is going to be a great summer with lots of positive energy. I’ll take the G21 and Lorox beers to go!”