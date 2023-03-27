GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A public hearing is being held Monday night for three agricultural solar energy generation projects being proposed.
The proposed Agrivoltaic Farms (agricultural + solar) are located at 170 South Lane, 274 South Lane, and 123 Barnard Road. Applications were submitted to the Granville Planning Board by BlueWave, a solar energy company in Boston, for three special permits to construct three Large Scale Ground-Mounted Solar Photovoltaic Installation (LSGMSPI) on approximately 67 acres of land.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. located inside the Granville Village School on 409 Main Road. Representatives from BlueWave and engineering consultant, Weston & Sampson, will present the project and answer questions.
170 South Lane
A site plan review and special permit application paperwork were filed for approximately 21 acres of the approximate 53.55-acre site, located at 170 South Lane. The landowner is listed as Douglas and Nancy Roberts, according to the submitted materials from Weston & Sampson Engineers. The contractor, BWC Tillotson Brook, LLC intends to develop, construct, own, and operate the proposed Agrivoltaic project for the duration of the agreement with the landowner.
274 South Lane
A site plan review and special permit application paperwork were filed for approximately 24 acres of the approximate 122.5-acre site, located at 274 South Lane. The landowner is listed as Douglas and Nancy Roberts, according to the submitted materials from Weston & Sampson Engineers. The contractor, BWC Seymour Brook, LLC intends to develop, construct, own, and operate the proposed Agrivoltaic project for the duration of the agreement with the landowner.
123 Barnard Road
A site plan review and special permit application paperwork were filed for approximately 21.7 acres of the approximately 88-acre site, located at 123 Barnard Road. The landowner is listed as Paul Mayer, according to the submitted materials from Weston & Sampson Engineers. The contractor, BWC Trumble Brook, LLC intends to develop, construct, own, and operate the proposed Agrivoltaic project for the duration of the agreement with the landowner.