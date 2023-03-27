GRANVILLE, Mass. (WWLP) – A public hearing is being held Monday night for three agricultural solar energy generation projects being proposed.

The proposed Agrivoltaic Farms (agricultural + solar) are located at 170 South Lane, 274 South Lane, and 123 Barnard Road. Applications were submitted to the Granville Planning Board by BlueWave, a solar energy company in Boston, for three special permits to construct three Large Scale Ground-Mounted Solar Photovoltaic Installation (LSGMSPI) on approximately 67 acres of land.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. located inside the Granville Village School on 409 Main Road. Representatives from BlueWave and engineering consultant, Weston & Sampson, will present the project and answer questions.

A site plan review and special permit application paperwork were filed for approximately 21 acres of the approximate 53.55-acre site, located at 170 South Lane. The landowner is listed as Douglas and Nancy Roberts, according to the submitted materials from Weston & Sampson Engineers. The contractor, BWC Tillotson Brook, LLC intends to develop, construct, own, and operate the proposed Agrivoltaic project for the duration of the agreement with the landowner.

A site plan review and special permit application paperwork were filed for approximately 24 acres of the approximate 122.5-acre site, located at 274 South Lane. The landowner is listed as Douglas and Nancy Roberts, according to the submitted materials from Weston & Sampson Engineers. The contractor, BWC Seymour Brook, LLC intends to develop, construct, own, and operate the proposed Agrivoltaic project for the duration of the agreement with the landowner.

A site plan review and special permit application paperwork were filed for approximately 21.7 acres of the approximately 88-acre site, located at 123 Barnard Road. The landowner is listed as Paul Mayer, according to the submitted materials from Weston & Sampson Engineers. The contractor, BWC Trumble Brook, LLC intends to develop, construct, own, and operate the proposed Agrivoltaic project for the duration of the agreement with the landowner.