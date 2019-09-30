Some Holyoke residents temporarily without water

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A water main break has left some Holyoke residents without water.

According to Holyoke City Hall, a number of homes on Marlboro, Oxford, Lenox, and a section of Park Slope are affected by the break. The city expects water service on these streets to be off for most of the day into the evening while crews make repairs.

“The break will cause temporary discoloration of the water which may not be aesthetically pleasing for use but is not a public health threat,” city hall posted on Facebook. “Water Works personnel will be flushing the water mains overnight to provide clear water to the neighborhood.”

Anyone with questions should call 413-536-0262.