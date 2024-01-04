SOMERS, Conn. (WWLP) – As the Somers community mourns the heart-wrenching loss of four children who died in a tragic house fire, community members are taking action.

The community is doing whatever they can to support and assist a family that has not only lost children, but the families that have lost their homes. From collecting toiletries and furniture to even raising funds for the town Angel Fund.

Four children died in a house fire in Somers, Connecticut on Tuesday night. When Dechon Harris heard the news, he was in shock, and instantly jumped at the opportunity, to help those impacted by this tragedy. Harris told 22News, “Anybody who goes through this process doesn’t need to put any more on their shoulders, so why don’t we as a community, Enfield and Somers, come together, and help lift some weight off their shoulders.”

Harris, who works at Claudette’s Consignment Store, turned the shop into a donation drop off center for people to donate to the families in need of everything, from clothes, to lamps, and even appliances.

Dechon is encouraging the community to donate what they can whether you have extra towels extra bedding or even extra furniture every little bit helps. “Any type of donation, as long as it’s from the heart, as long as you know, that you would want to be helped out with, if you were in this situation-that’s all that matters,” Harris added.

Like Harris, many others stepped up to help. Somers Pizza donated food and beverages to the local elementary and middle schools. Local country band Steel-N-Eazy will host a fundraiser on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Joanna’s Restaurant to support the Town of Somers’ Angel Fund.

22News spoke with Chanel Perkins, a Bartender at Joanna’s, who highlights the tremendous effort from the community, “Honestly it’s amazing what everybody has rallied together and done within the last 24 hours. We already started an envelope here for donations towards the Angel Fund, and Steel-N-Eazy will be here donating their pay to the Angels Foundation, as well as their tips.”

The owner of Joanna’s will also match dollar to dollar up to the first $1,000 of donations received, and bartenders and wait staff will also donate a portion of their tips on Friday night.

The motto for the community Thursday was “Somers Strong.” Community members have created shirts with this very message to spread hope. If you want to order a t-shirt, make a donation, or book a reservation to help the town of Somers, visit their website.