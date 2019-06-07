South Hadley harbor seal back home in Long Island Sound

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley’s harbor seal is back home in Long Island Sound.

New England Aquarium officials said transmissions from the seal’s satellite tag show he re-entered the ocean on or about this past Tuesday.

The one year old male seal named Laysan had swum more than 80 miles up the Connecticut River into South Hadley just before Memorial Day. He was first spotted by fishermen on May 22nd near the Holyoke Dam. Laysan spent about nine days in western Massachusetts before swimming back down the river. The Aquarium said it took Laysan about three days to get back to the ocean.

Laysan was one month old when he was rescued in May 2018 in Falmouth, Maine. The seal pup spent eight months being rehabilitated at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut before he was released back into the ocean off the coast of Rhode Island this past January.

The New England Aquarium said Laysan likely made the trip to western Massachusetts for food. According to the aquarium, the lower Connecticut River is famous for its spring run of shad. The seal likely left the area when water levels dropped and the shad moved above the dam.