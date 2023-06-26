SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP)– The South Hadley Council on Aging is sponsoring a health and wellness fair designed for seniors, their families and caregivers.

There are expected to be over forty vendors and elder care providers offering information on aging in place options, medical equipment and devices, services and resources. There will also be raffles and giveaways.

The health fair is being held on Wednesday, June 28 from 10AM to 1PM at the South Hadley Council on Aging, 45 Dayton Street, South Hadley. The event is free and open to the public. Call 413-538-5050 for more information.