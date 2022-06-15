SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police were called to report of a man acting suspiciously in the river by the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge Wednesday.

When 22News arrived at the area we could see a man was pulled from the river. Officers helped pull the man to shore before placing him in handcuffs and taking him into custody. 22News placed a call with the South Hadley police department but didn’t receive a response.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to provide updates as more information is given.