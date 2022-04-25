SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 63-year-old man Monday.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, 63-year-old Marvin Kitt left his home Wednesday, April 13th and is in need of medication. He is being described as 5’10” tall, weighing 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jeans, black t-shirt, blue fleece zip-up, and black and white adidas sneakers.

Marvin may be in Chicopee or Springfield. If you have seen him or know his whereabouts, you are asked to call the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231 and press 0.