South Hadley Police rescued dog from Connecticut River

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police rescued a dog who had fallen off of the Mueller Bridge and into the river on Thursday.

According to South Hadley Police Sgt. Whelihan, the dog ran onto the bridge flipped between the rail and fell into the river.

Officer Fleming and South Hadley resident Christopher Thompson were able to rescue the dog using his boat.

South Hadley Police said the dog is doing well and was taken to the VCA vet on Newton Street by Fire District 1.

PHOTOS: Dog recused from Connecticut River

