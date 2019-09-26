Breaking News
One person dead after fire in Brimfield, victim identified
1  of  3
Watch Live
ONLINE ONLY: 22News at Noon Thursday 11AM: Mass Appeal live at The Big E Acting intel boss to testify On Trump Ukraine Call

South Hadley Police rescued dog from Connecticut River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(South Hadley Police Department)

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley Police rescued a dog who had fallen off of the Mueller Bridge and into the river on Thursday.

According to South Hadley Police Sgt. Whelihan, the dog ran onto the bridge flipped between the rail and fell into the river.

Officer Fleming and South Hadley resident Christopher Thompson were able to rescue the dog using his boat.

South Hadley Police said the dog is doing well and was taken to the VCA vet on Newton Street by Fire District 1.

PHOTOS: Dog recused from Connecticut River

  • (South Hadley Police Department)
  • (South Hadley Police Department)
  • (South Hadley Police Department)
  • (South Hadley Police Department)
  • (South Hadley Police Department)
  • (South Hadley Police Department)

Latest News:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories