South Hadley resident picks up pizza, wins $1 million on lottery ticket

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A South Hadley resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

Diamond Millions

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Thomas Napiorkowski of South Hadley has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on February 10.

Thomas bought his ticket while picking up a takeout order from Uno Pizzeria & Grill at the Holyoke Mall. Before leaving the restaurant, he purchased an instant ticket from the Mass Lottery vending machine. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

He plans on using some of the money towards buying his wife a car.

The “Diamond Millions” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.