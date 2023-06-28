SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southbridge Police Department is searching for two 12-year-olds who allegedly stole a car on Monday.

According to the Southbridge Police Department, Amari Siders and Zyaire Siders, both 12 years old, took the car from Southbridge but are originally from New York. Police say that the last known location of the stolen car was in Vernon, Connecticut.

The Southbridge Police Department believe that they are heading to New York in a White Toyota Highlander SUV.

Southbridge Police Department

Amari is described as 4’10 tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown, long straight hair.

Zyaire is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown, long curly-afro hair.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Southbridge Police Department.